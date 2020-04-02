ATKINSON — The Board of Selectmen reduced the town’s budget in an attempt to preemptively combat a loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
During Monday night’s meeting of the board, the board unanimously voted to ask all nonessential departments to cut their budgets by 5%. The board also agreed to cut their own pay by 5% and suggested that town employees volunteer to be furloughed until town offices begin functioning normally again.
Jason Grosky, who is the vice chairman of the board, said the town will definitely lose revenue as a direct result of the pandemic and the town's efforts to combat the spread of the virus.
“With few exceptions, town offices are closed to the public,” he said, adding that departments are being encouraged to consider how they can reduce the amount of hours being worked by town employees. “For different departments, you probably don't need to be at 100% staffing as you were a few months ago before COVID-19 impacted the world we live in.”
Grosky also said that the town is earning, and will likely continue to earn, less money from town services like car registration. He said people are unlikely to be purchasing new cars while the economy, impacted by the closure of all nonessential businesses and the reduced spending of the many individuals who have recently been furloughed or laid off, continues to slow.
“The Board of Selectmen realizes that we have a responsibility to start to pull back from what our (revenue) projections were before any of us even heard of COVID-19,” he said.
While it is still early in the fiscal year, Grosky said the board wanted to give departments time to plan for the budget decrease now.
“This was a step to give departments a lot of flexibility early on to start cutting back without us having to do anything yet that is too drastic,” he said, noting that no department is being forced to furlough employees. “It is better to start to address it early and give our departments time to plan for that going forward rather than at the 11th hour.”
Grosky noted that, because of the anticipated loss in revenue, the reduction in the budget will not open the door for tax refunds.
“I don’t see this having an impact on the average residents,” he said, “but it certainly is a recognition by the town that things are certainly not as prosperous and healthy today as we anticipated just a few months ago.”