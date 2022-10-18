ATKINSON — Steven Fiore, a 17-year-old Atkinson resident, creates a haunted attraction outside his family’s home every year. This Halloween, he’s using his spooky passion for a good cause and raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
He will host four nights of “Grovewood Farm” on Windmill Lane over the next two weekends on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A $5 donation is suggested for entry. Ample parking is available along the road.
Visitors can walk through a creepily lit three-room, haunted farmhouse and take a guided tour — by the Grim Reaper of course — through a wooded-trail for more scares.
Ten-foot menacing monsters, animatronics, skeletons and zombies are among some of the spooky haunts brave walkers will encounter.
There will be volunteer scare actors, but this is still a family-friendly trail. Scare tactics will be adjusted for youngsters.
The Fiore family has worked with the police and fire departments to make sure the structure and trail are safe, and that they are in compliance with town noise accordance.
Steven Fiore has planned this year’s theme and layout since April.
The creative teenager assembled and built the farmhouse structure with some help from his father and younger brother. For his birthday, he asked for lumber and help from his family.
Over the last year, he’s scoured the internet looking for pieces like fireplace mantels and old rocking chairs that would fit in specifically with the farmhouse motif.
Steven Fiore has been collecting Halloween props since he was a kid. Halloween would return on Christmas as he’d unwrap some scary presents from his parents and grandmother, Margaret.
His grandmother was a huge supporter of his Halloween passion and would gift him different items throughout the year.
“She would say, ‘What does he want,’ and I would say, ‘You know what he wants. He wants props,’” said Joanne Fiore, Steven’s mother.
His grandmother suffered from Alzheimer’s and died in 2021. The two were extremely close and he stayed by her side during her last days.
Joanne Fiore is proud of her son for the labor intensive work he’s put into this haunted trail and how it will honor his grandmother at the same time with donations raised for Alzheimer’s research.
“This is near and dear to his heart,” said Joanne Fiore.
“I thought it this would be the right thing to do for the Alzheimer’s Association,” Steven Fiore said. “I’d like to raise awareness and money for research.”
Steven and Joanne Fiore both hope whatever money they raise will help the fight against the disease and work toward a cure in the memory of their loved one.
“Halloween has always been a passion of mine,” Steven Fiore said. “I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to do this for Alzheimer’s research.”
For more information or to volunteer at the trail, visit grovewoodhaunts.com.
