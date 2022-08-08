ATKINSON — The town plans to donate a surplus of medical equipment from its elder services program to a Haverhill organization that serves the region.
Atkinson Town Administrator John Apple brought the idea to the Board of Selectmen last week, when members voted to move forward with it. Elder Services Director Noriko Yoshida-Travers was also in agreement.
The elder services program helps residents get to doctor’s appointments and different recreational events with complimentary transportation, and also lends equipment like walkers or adjustable beds.
“This program was put in place because of the aging portion of Atkinson and ways that we could help support them,” Apple said.
The town decided extra items will be donated to Haverhill-based Rehabilitation Equipment Associates. Apple said REQ refurbishes equipment and will disperse what can be utilized to other agencies or individuals directly.
Atkinson officials will sort through donations and tag items to keep and ones to give away, Apple said.
It will be a process, he said — there are about 20 pieces of each type of mobile aide sitting in the center from over the years, like walkers, wheelchairs, mobile toilets and canes.
The program will continue to accept donations. But Apple sees this as an opportunity to relieve some of the excess medical supplies on hand now.
The service has been well-received by the town and its residents since its inception. Apple said that’s in large part to the work of Yoshida-Tavers and her team through fundraising and consistent services.
“The program is very receptive,” Apple said. “It’s very utilized in many ways to help out our elderly community and those folks who might need a little extra helping hand where a hand isn’t there to help.”
