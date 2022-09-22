ATKINSON — Town officials are revisiting the idea of a new police station by working on a conceptual design to present to residents.
The design would lead to an estimated cost of construction and other specifics before Atkinson voters get a say at the polls.
The station’s projected new home is in a wooded-area of town-owned land on Main Street.
Town Administrator John Apple said there is no clear timeline of when officials will look for a public vote on the matter.
“This would paint a very clear picture and also start involving the public more into where this design has gone and the site itself,” Apple said.
The design has been in the works since 2017. With changeovers in town leadership and the police department — and then the COVID-19 pandemic — it was sidelined.
It has cost nothing for Atkinson tax payers over the years for the building rendering. The design was first funded by the police department’s asset forfeiture fund and now through the American Rescue Plan Act.
A new station would expand the department and help meet standards set forth by the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, Apple said.
Police Chief Tim Crowley knows firsthand the deficiencies the current station presents.
“This is a project that’s long overdue,” Crowley said. “We’re in a building that’s extremely old and lacks the facilities needed for a professional law enforcement department.”
He said the police department is the only building in town that operates around the clock, as the fire department operates only on a call basis.
“Everything is crammed in here,” Crowley said. “The town needs to recognize the need for the building.”
The current building does not have a shower or proper locker room space for its officers. The department has six officers working out of a small space and don’t have enough desks for each person.
The Atkinson station also lacks a holding cell. Instead, officers handcuff arrestees to a metal bar secured to the wall of the booking room, also used for interviews and the like.
Crowley said things could become problematic if more than one person is held in police custody at a time.
SafeWise, a home security website, recently named Atkinson the safest community in New Hampshire. That’s an honor Crowley wants to uphold.
“We want to try to be able to maintain that top level,” Crowley said. “A new police facility would go a long way to accomplishing that.”
