ATKINSON — Residents in March will consider a five-year lease to turn the former Center School building — the town’s last-standing, one-room schoolhouse — into a museum, spearheaded by the Atkinson Historical Society.
The warrant article is recommended by the Select Board.
The lease would be between the historical society and select board for $1 — and no cost to taxpayers.
The single classroom located at 16 Academy Ave. was added to the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places in August 2022.
Atkinson had five one-room schoolhouses, dating back to the 1850s. This building is the last remaining.
The Center School was built about 1880 and operated until 1949.
The building has served the town in different capacities since the school’s closure. Town offices, a police station and a family mediation center most recently occupied the space.
The building has been vacant for over two years now.
Atkinson Historical Society Secretary Ellen Beckwith said the society is looking to use the proposed lease agreement to restore the building back to a schoolhouse.
She said it’s their job to preserve the town’s history, noting that the society has worked for two years to save the Center School building.
Beckwith said the Center School would reopen as an extension of the Atkinson Kimball Museum — the society’s home.
The building would also be open during community events on Memorial Day and Labor Day for the public to take tours. She sees local organizations possibly using it for a glimpse of what it was like to attend school in a different time.
The schoolhouse will only be functional for three seasons in order to avoid the need for heating.
Members of the local historical group have met with the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance to determine how to best preserve the original integrity of the schoolhouse.
They discovered a tin ceiling hidden above the current drop ceiling and original door frames dating back to the 1880s.
Kate Rochford, society president, said the group has started researching different fundraising options to for the project. Those include possible fundraisers like the New Hampshire moose plate program as well as state grants.
But Beckwith and Rochford said they cannot proceed to further look into grants and fundraising methods to pay for the restoration unless the article passes.
Beckwith said, “Our plan is to restore the building as money allows.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.