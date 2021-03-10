ATKINSON — The town approved a $5.3 million operating budget and elected 14 people to office Tuesday.
There was a 23.5% voter turnout. Of 6,697 registered voters, 1,407 residents voted in-person and 167 voted absentee.
Incumbent Gregory Spero and newcomer Beth Cacciotti won the two three-year terms on the Board of Selectmen. Spero won the most votes with 1,024 and Cacciotti came in second with 605.
Incumbents Peter Torosian and Wendy Barker won another three-year term on the Budget Committee, with 916 and 803 votes respectively.
Incumbent Town Clerk Julianna Hale won another three-year term as Town Clerk with 1,388 votes and another incumbent, Debra DeSimone, will spend another three years as Tax Collector.
While voters approved the $5.3 million operating budget, they did not approve a warrant article that would have allowed the town to spend $461,000 to complete deferred maintenance on town facilities, including health and safety issues at Town Hall, the Town Garage and the Police Station.
Voters approved hiring two new firefighter/EMTs at an annual cost of $177,000 beginning on June 1.
Voters also approved spending $415,000 on shimming and overlaying some of the following roads: Crown Hill Road, Fernwood Way, and King's Grant Drive.
Residents voted to convert all the street lights in town to LED lights and to use $30,000 to investigate PFAS levels near the current and former town facilities on Academy Avenue.
In other races, Edward Stewart was elected Road Agent, Catherine Zerba won the race for Supervisor of the Checklist, Michael Torris is the new Trustee of the Trust Fund, Bruce Pelletier and Karen Trasatti won the two open spots for a three year term as Library Trustees, Thomas Kelley won the one, one-year term as a Library Trustee, Anne Brenton won the Cemetery Trustee spot, and Laura Flieder beat out Jay Davey for a spot on the Conflict of Interest Committee.