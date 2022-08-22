ATKINSON— The New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission has been asked to consider disqualifying candidates who supported or did not oppose a bill that would have placed a constitutional amendment before voters to decide whether New Hampshire should secede from the United States.
The commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Aug. 24 and take up the question regarding the 14 candidates at the state archives, according to Ballot Law Commission Chairman Brad Cook.
Cook said the commission has asked Attorney General John Formella for a legal opinion.
Karen Steele of Atkinson made the request by email Aug. 20, saying, “It is my assertion that the following people are no longer eligible to hold office in New Hampshire and thus are unqualified to run for office as they are in violation of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, Section 3.”
Section 3 states: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
She named the seven members of the state House of Representatives who sponsored the bill -- CACR32. They include Peter Torosian, a Republican in her hometown — as well as those who voted not to declare the bill inexpedient to legislate.
“Given the overlap,” she wrote, “there are a total of 14 individuals who should not be allowed to run for or hold office in New Hampshire.”
Besides Torosian, the other 13 all Republicans are: Max Abramson, R-Rockingham 37; Glen Aldrich, R-Belknap 2; Glenn Bailey, R-Strafford 1; Alan Bershtein, R-Rockingham 2; Dustin Dodge, R-Rockingham 3; Dennis Green, R-Hillsborough 37; Raymond Howard, R-Belknap 8; Diane Kelley, R-Hillsborough 25; Matthew Santonastaso, R-Cheshire 14; Michael Sylvia, R-Belknap 6; Paul Terry, R-Belknap 5; Mark Warden, R-Hillsborough 15; and Josh Yokela, R-Rockingham 33.
Steele made her request through Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office that responded. The response was, “Issues related to challenging the qualifications of a candidate are taken up by the Ballot Law Commission.”
Rep. Sylvia, a Free Stater who was the lead sponsor of the secession bill and is the chairman of the all-Republican Belknap County Delegation, received an email from Scanlan’s personal email account Aug. 21, alerting him to the challenge.
“The complaint below has been filed with the New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission challenging your qualifications as a candidate in the 2022 election cycle,” Scanlan wrote. “The Ballot Law Commission has a meeting scheduled for next Wednesday, August 24, at the State Archives at 1 p.m. and this complaint will be on the agenda. As a candidate named in the complaint you have the right to be heard.”
He added, “I apologize for using my personal email to contact you, but today is Sunday, and I wanted you to have as much advance notice as possible.”
Chairman Cook said the other 13 candidates have also been notified.
Sylvia made a seven-part response and added, “I will not be attending the meeting.”
“The original assertion is entirely without merit, even more laughable than the Jan 6 non-sense,” he wrote.
Contacted by telephone, Steele said she is “very hopeful” that the Ballot Law Commission will uphold her position.
“I just find it very disturbing that any resident of New Hampshire, much less a state elected official, would go though the effort to even consider secession and to write out such a well-thought-out plan and a constitutional amendment, and to put that forward,” Steele said. “It’s very disturbing, especially coming from a military family. My family has fought in at least four wars to protect us from enemies, foreign and domestic, and this is very concerning to me.”
Asked about any prior political activity on her part, Steele said she has never run for office, but is a registered Democrat.
“I’m active politically in that respect,” she said.
She said seeing that bill appear caught her attention, and it worried her, “especially now, as we’re coming up on the next election cycle.”
Sylvia has said publicly he is part of the Free State Movement. As to the others Steele named in her complaint, she said it is difficult to find out if they are Free Staters.
Aldrich said the constitutional amendment is being portrayed as a vote to secede when, in fact, it was only to put the question on the ballot, “which is a completely different thing.”
He, too, said hw won't be attending.
“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Aldrich said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.