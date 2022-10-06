ATKINSON — The fire department is leading an effort for the town to become a designated HEARTSafe community in New Hampshire, with the goal of increasing the survival rate of anyone having an emergency cardiac issue.
The state HEARTSafe program is a coordinated effort among several departments, including the New Hampshire Bureau of Emergency Medical Services.
Towns need to reach a set number of training classes — specifically in AED and CPR — and AED installations in public spaces like grocery stores, libraries and schools, based on population.
Points are also given for first responders trained in AED usage and equipping emergency vehicles with them.
Towns that successfully receive the designation are given road signs that say “HEARTsafe community.” Certificates are also displayed in public buildings.
Nearby communities of Salem, Derry, Pelham and Windham have all received the designation in recent years.
This is the first time Atkinson has implemented an initiative of its own.
Atkinson Director of EMS Paula Holigan is at the helm and working with town officials, businesses and residents to achieve the goal. She saw the importance of the program with Atkinson’s changing demographic in recent years.
“It’s important for the town, residents and others that if you come into Atkinson, they’ll know we’ve got this designation,” Holigan said. “Sudden cardiac arrest can happen in anyone at any age. It’s something to know that we take this seriously and we are committed to keeping our residents safe.”
Holigan has been with the department for over 17 years and is a longtime CPR instructor. She’s seen firsthand how CPR and AEDs can save lives.
“It’s important that people are part of that chain of survival,” Holigan said. “They can provide valuable help in each minute that goes by.”
Survival from cardiac arrest drops 7% to 10% every minute until defibrillation if CPR is not performed, according to promotional material from the state.
CPR classes can teach the skills needs for bystanders to make the difference for someone under cardiac distress.
“Even if we head out to a call for a cardiac arrest, having somebody there to start CPR is really important and also having an AED is really important,” she added.
Even though they are now working on HEARTSafe accreditation, Atkinson Fire and other town entities have been proactive in preventing sudden cardiac arrest.
Holigan and her group of instructors are always teaching CPR classes. The pandemic interfered with the number of CPR classes offered in recent years, but offerings are again on the rise, she said.
Recently, selectmen became certified. There are plans for other town employees and departments to attend the classes.
Holigan says she hopes to schedule at least one class per month, both in the day and evening hours for anyone interested.
Another major component to be designated as HEARTSafe is registering AEDs and making sure all EMS response vehicles have them ready for use.
Businesses like the Atkinson Resort and Country Club and dentist offices all have AEDs and renew their CPR certification every two years.
Every town building has been equipped with an AED, Holigan noted. They can be found in churches, dentist offices, the library and schools around Atkinson. Emergency response vehicles are also already equipped.
“What I’m doing is getting the AEDs all registered which is another initiative of the state,” Holigan said. “If someone dials 9-1-1, we can say, ‘Okay, there is an AED on location.’”
Holigan hopes Atkinson will be deemed a HEARTSafe community within a year.
Anyone interested in taking a CPR class and helping the town reach its goal can contact Holigan through the fire department website.
