SALEM, N.H. — A nearly two-year investigation into former Salem police Chief Paul Donovan led by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has yielded no wrongdoing by the now-retired department head.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward wrote to Salem Town Manager Chris Dillon Wednesday, informing him that Donovan was being looked at for “official oppression and/or sworn falsification.”
However, Ward wrote, “After a review of evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, the Attorney General has determined that the State could not sustain its burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Donovan committed the above-referenced crimes.”
Donovan, through his attorney James Rosenberg, said he is heartened by the conclusion of the investigation into him.
"He cooperated fully with the investigation and is appreciative for the thorough manner in which the State conducted its inquiry," Rosenberg wrote in a statement to The Eagle-Tribune.
Additionally, "He is exceptionally proud of his service to the Town of Salem and his career in law enforcement. He served the citizens of Salem to the best of his ability, prioritizing their safety and security. Most of all, he is grateful for the outpouring of support that he has received from friends, family and Salem residents during what has been a difficult time."
The Attorney General's Office first notified Dillon on Nov. 30, 2018 — in the wake of a highly critical audit of the Police Department — that the state would be reviewing Salem police practices.
The investigation honed in on four top-ranking officers, two of which have since been arrested.
In those ongoing cases, Sgt. Michael Verrocchi has been charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor disobeying an officer, concerning an incident that dates back to Nov. 10, 2012.
Recently retired Capt. Michael Wagner is facing allegations of tax fraud deriving from profits he earned from selling firearms in December 2012 and January 2013.
A criminal investigation into now-retired Deputy Chief Rob Morin is ongoing, according to Ward’s correspondence Wednesday.
On March 7, 2019, Ward wrote to Dillon and Civilian Administrator Brian Pattullo to inform them that the Attorney General’s review of the department had expanded to include Donovan.
The longtime chief had been retired since Dec. 31, 2018 — in the wake of the audit — after he signed an agreement with the town to depart early. He went on to campaign for a one-year term on Salem’s Board of Selectmen, a race that he lost.
The state’s investigation into him was announced publicly on the eve of the local election.
Ward stated this week that the conduct at issue in the Donovan investigation “is inextricably intertwined” with that of the other officers both arrested and under active investigation.
“As a result, the Attorney General’s Office is unable to release at this time a full report detailing all of the facts uncovered during the investigation into Mr. Donovan,” the letter said.
More information is expected to be publicly available when legal proceedings against Verrocchi and Wagner have concluded, and the investigation into Morin is similarly wrapped up.
“The Attorney General’s Office will to the extent permitted by law issue its full report on the investigation into the Salem Police Department and the above referenced individuals, with the associated findings and reasoning behind the determinations made,” Ward wrote.
According to federal court filings, Wagner’s trial has been continued to May 2021. Verrocchi’s case is on track to be heard in mid-2021.