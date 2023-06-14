LONDONDERRY — The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s annual classic car show will be held Saturday, July 15 on the grounds of the museum, 27 Navigator Road.
Roadsters, muscle cars, and other restored cars and trucks will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain date is Saturday, July 22.
Vehicles of all makes and eras are welcome, including the odd or unusual.
The show also features a special appearance by the student-built, two-seat RV-12is light sport aircraft, completed in August of 2022 by high school students at the Manchester School of Technology. The plane-building program is a partnership between the school , the Aviation Museum and Tango Flight, an educational nonprofit organization.
“It’s a great way to spend a summer day outside,checking out vintage vehicles while seeing old friends and making new ones,” said museum Executive Director Jeff Rapsis.
Trophies will be given out for the People’s Choice honor and also the Museum Award.
All registered entrants will be included in a raffle. There will be other raffles and yard sale, too, to benefit the museum.
Admission/registration for the show is $10 per vehicle plus occupants. Owners are asked to arrive at the museum grounds on show day between 9 and 10 a.m.
Admission for show spectators is $5 for adult/children 12 and under are free.
