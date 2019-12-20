Baby boy born at Plaistow Fire Dept.

PLAISTOW — It was an exciting Friday morning at the Plaistow Fire Department: five members delivered a healthy baby boy.
Capt. Scott Vezina said the mother and father, whom he did not identify, were en route to the hospital when they realized they wouldn’t be able to make it before the mother gave birth.
The couple drove to the station on Elm Street and began banging on the doors, he said. It was 11:24 a.m.
Vezina said the mother was quickly put on a stretcher and taken to the department’s triage room.
“Almost immediately,” Vezina said, “she delivered a healthy baby boy.”
The baby was born at 11:31 a.m.
Vezina, Capt. Ryan Higgins, Deputy Chief John Judson, Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Derek Travers and Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Aaron Judson helped bring the little one into the world.
Vezina said the room was full of anxiety during the few minutes while the mother was in labor, but the tension quickly dispersed when a healthy baby was born.
“Mom was resting and the baby was well,” Vezina said.
According to Vezina, the parents were apologetic about the ordeal, but he said delivering babies isn’t actually that uncommon for a fire department.
“This was my second field deliver,” Vezina said. “Some of the other guys, this was their third.”
Trinity EMS arrived and took the family to Lawrence General Hospital for further care.
“Mom was happy, dad was happy,” Vezina said. “Everyone did a fantastic job. Mom is well and baby is well.”