SALEM, N.H. — Remembering to bring your own water bottle to the gym is going to be important come Monday, as gyms in the Granite State can start to reopen.
Guidelines from the state mandate a variety of social distancing protocols, from banning water fountains to sanitizing equipment between uses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
At Drive Custom Fit in Salem, owners Jake Bosse and Tony Hajjar have been working on their reopening plan since the virus forced them to close in early March. They're starting with getting back to their classes.
During the winter and spring in their peak season, the gym sees about 650 to 700 people a day. Classrooms can hold dozens of people, Bosse said.
Now, they have mapped out workout spaces with social distancing in mind. One of their classrooms that could typically hold 48 members now has space for 13.
To ensure enough opportunities for members to catch a class, they have restructured their group exercise schedule — every 15 minutes a new offering will start. Each space has its own entrance and exit, so people won't be crossing paths. Also, the schedule allows for a sanitizing crew to clean the area and equipment before another group comes in.
At JOY Wellness in Salem, yoga classes are starting outside.
“I feel like our community isn’t quite ready to come back," owner Jennifer Williams said. "Our students, and even some of our teachers, aren’t quite ready.”
So bringing yoga outdoors seemed like a natural step, she said.
There are about 20 classes per week, about half will be hosted outside with a small gathering of about six people, she said.
Instruction will still be offered on Zoom because they have seen lots of success with that platform, even gaining students who don't live close by, she said.
At Breathe Crossfit in Derry, owner Sharon Chandler will also take classes outside.
“I hope that everyone keeps in mind how essential it is to keep fit," Chandler said. "Their health and wellness has always been our No. 1 priority."
Breathe has about 120 members who have been training online during the pandemic. As they start to come back, members will be limited to about 10 for each class. Like Drive, employees have taped off workout spaces to ensure social distancing.
To help those cleaning after the classes, members will be asked to wipe down equipment after their workout. Then a staff member will sanitize everything again, Chandler said.
The Plaistow YMCA is using a sticker-system to allow people to use machines when they open on June 4, said Tracy Fuller, regional executive director.
A green sticker will be placed on a machine after its sanitized, and members using the equipment will be asked to remove stickers when they use a machine, she explained.
"We've spaced the equipment to allow people to have distance between the next person and will limit the number of people who can use our Y at any time," Fuller said. "We'll begin outdoor activities right away as well — running fitness and family activities as well as pickleball games."
Gyms will continue to phase-in their services, including allowing people to use gym equipment.
Bosse and Hajjar, who are working with the governor's task force to reopen gyms, said in allowing gyms to establish their own personalized phases, it provides the opportunity to make changes and decisions as needed.
For example, if there is another outbreak and they had to revert to an earlier phase, they feel they could.
"We want all gyms to do well, there's certainly enough business," Bosse said. "It's about getting people healthy again."