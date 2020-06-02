LONDONDERRY — These are banner days in Londonderry.
And thanks to the generosity and support of local Rotarians, the Londonderry High School Class of 2020 can now see their names and faces in high places.
The Londonderry Rotary Club supported an effort to place photos of every one of the seniors expected to graduate this year on poles along Mammoth Road.
Londonderry Rotary Club president-elect Ken Senus, along with outgoing club president Ray Adams, Rotary club member Faye Sell and Londonderry High School Assistant Principal Katie Sullivan, met May 29 to honor the new banners and to jointly thank all involved in making the project happen.
The project idea got started when Senus brought his proposal to the Rotary club, asking if it would be a great way to honor the students missing out on the traditional graduation and year-end celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"With unanimous support from the membership of Londonderry Rotary Ken, with the assistance of wife Carla, set out to lead the project with the goal of having the banners completed and hung my mid-June," a Rotary statement read.
But the project moved swiftly and approximately 350 banners are now in place on poles along Mammoth Road, from Litchfield Road down to Route 102.
All school district and town approvals were put in place, and Senus noted many supportive hands made the project a success, including support from Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith; Minuteman Press and owner Bob Bean; Tim Kenney of Eversource to make sure banners were hung safely on the poles; and Madaline Gonsalves and Jeff Mack representing Home Depot, supporting the project with the proper hardware to hang the banners.
"Everybody pulled together," Senus said.
Sullivan noted a big thanks as well to school supporters Mark Lawrence Photography, Grondin Photography and Elaine Wallace Photography to making sure the senior photos were all available to be made into banners.
"They worked very well with us," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said although the Class of 2020 is experiencing a much different type of year end to their high school experience, many things will be done to make sure all graduates feel special and appreciated.
That includes a senior salute parade scheduled for this week, and various other activities like yearbook and cap and gowns distribution and being able to take home their banners once taken down from the Mammoth Road poles.
"It will really make this year more special and more unique," said Rotarian Faye Sell.
Details are also being ironed out for a safely held graduation event, Sullivan said.