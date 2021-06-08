Barrington man faces felonious sex assault charge

DERRY— A Barrington man been accused of chatting online with a person under 13 and arranging to meet that person for sexual conduct, according to police.
Jeffrey Fellows, 59, was arrested June 1 by Derry Police and is charged with four counts of certain uses of computer prohibited and one count of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault.
According to a police statement, Fellows began an online chat with a person under the age of 13 in April. Police say the chat continued for several weeks.
According to a police statement, Fellows ultimately arranged a meeting at a local hotel to engage in sexual conduct. He was arrested when he arrived at the hotel, according to authorities.
Fellows was arrested in conjunction with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, of which Derry's department is a member. Task force members from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department and Londonderry Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Fellows was arraigned June 2 in Rockingham County Superior Court. He is being held on preventative detention pending a pre-trial release evaluation