Bench honors Congressional Medal of Honor winner

JULIE HUSS/Staff photo. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Halcyon Club in Derry hosted a bench dedication ceremony on Nov. 14. The bench, located along Derry's rail trail is a tribute to Congressional Medal of Honor winner Brian M. Thacker, a Pinkerton Academy class of 1963 graduate and a Vietnam veteran. Thacker lives out of town, but officials say he always considered Derry his home.