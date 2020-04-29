CONCORD, N.H. – Gov. Chris Sununu intends to make an announcement Friday on stay-at-home orders and what aspects of the state’s economy he may be able to reopen and when, the governor’s policy director said Tuesday.
D.J. Bettencourt, who is also chairing the Governor’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force, said he hoped to get input this week from the group on limitations that would be imposed on those openings to protect the public health.
“The situation is constantly evolving,” Bettencourt said during the Tuesday meeting of the 19-member committee, which met by phone.
COVID-19 has killed 60 and sickened close to 2,000 in New Hampshire and the state is still in the midst of it, but testing has ramped up dramatically this past week and state officials said there are efforts toward reopening various aspects of the state.
Sununu’s stay-at-home order runs through May 4 and he has said it is not likely it will be completely lifted as the virus continues to spread in the state, but he has said he would look at lifting some of the emergency orders.
The committee is being broken down into subcommittees with a goal of having something for the governor and the state Department of Health and Human Services to consider by Thursday at 5 p.m.
“We will eventually get where we need to go in an open and transparent way,” Sununu told the committee.
More information is available on how to listen to daily meetings at nheconomy.com/reopeningtaskforce.
“We want to keep people safe. This is our first goal,” Bettencourt stressed.
All those will be forwarded to the governor before he makes his announcement, Bettencourt said, adding the committee is expected to meet all five days next week and will be hearing from some different industries.