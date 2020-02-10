SALEM, N.H. — Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, against a backdrop of three large American flags, stood before a crowd of more than 1,250 people in the Salem High gymnasium Sunday, the next stop on a whirlwind final push weekend prior to Tuesday's New Hampshire primary election.
For the 38-year-old combat veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, it was also another opportunity to get his message out about what he hopes to bring to the White House if elected, and how much this nation needs what he has to offer.
Buttigieg was introduced by 2nd District Congresswoman Annie Kuster, saying there was so much about the young candidate that appealed to her.
That included his "kinder tone," and priorities that included inclusiveness and making everyone in America feel like they belong.
"It's a future I can't wait to be part of," the New Hampshire Democrat said. "It's a vision for the future I find very inspiring."
Buttigieg's weekend visit to Salem followed several around the Granite State drawing more than 1,000 people each, including appearances in Nashua, Dover and Keene.
With only two more days until the primary, it's down to the wire to get his message out, Buttigieg said, and to inspire voters to hear his message about unity, and making the nation one of fairness with a new generation of leadership.
And with a new generation of leadership he hopes to offer if he wins, the candidate already has plans for his first day in office.
“I’m asking you to visualize it, how it's going to feel the first time when the sun comes up over Salem, and Donald Trump is no longer the President of the United States,” Buttigieg said. "We can't afford another term of chaos, confusion, divisiveness. That first day when the sun comes up, our real work begins."
That comment drew much cheering and applause from the standing room only crown.
Buttigieg spoke for about an hour, giving plans for how he would unite the nation, something he said was needed more than ever following the events of the past week in Washington.
The economy is key, he said, making sure the large percentage of Americans he feels are not being supported are made a priority through higher minimum wages, public education support and racial justice and equality.
Making sure all Americans have the ability and access to vote is also a priority, Buttigieg said, stressing he would support a 21st century voting rights act to make sure the power is in the hands of all Americans who want to vote.
"And election days should be holidays," Buttigieg said, "to make it easier to vote, easier to register, easier to make your vote count."
Another key issue to tackle is the high cost of prescription drugs, Buttigieg said.
The candidate then fielded a few questions from the audience, including one asking if he felt qualified with ample experience to lead if elected.
That question, from a 14-year-old in the crowd, asked if being only 38-years-old might be a detriment.
"It's definitely a disadvantage if people are used to seeing a little more silver hair," Buttigieg joked, but then seriously noted he has a perspective from his own generation that would serve the nation well.
He added that serving as the South Bend mayor gave him a community-based perspective on making decisions that call on his skills as a leader to handle many situations.
Another question asked the candidate his views on prison reform, to which Buttigieg replied that he would support ways to help those leaving prison to become included again in their communities, to help them thrive with services they need.
"There are too many in prison in the first place," "Buttigieg said. "We will cut in half the number of people incarcerated."
Some in the crowd came to Salem as part of a political science group from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
That included Kate Meagher, a Hofstra student from Maryland, saying she and her fellow classmates were hearing several candidates over the weekend. After hearing Buttigieg, the students were headed nearby to hear another Democratic hopeful, Amy Klobuchar, appearing at another Salem school.
"And I'm really tired," Meagher said.
Melanie O'Leary of Groton, Massachusetts, brought her two young daughters along to hear Buttigieg speak. She said she had never been to a rally like this before, adding the next president needs to have specific qualities to earn her vote.
"There's so much," O'Leary said, "like a steady temperament, and a sense of inclusiveness."
After leaving Salem, Buttigieg headed to Londonderry Middle School where another large crowd was waiting. Current polling in New Hampshire show he and fellow Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders running a close race for top.