Haverhill - Marguerite "Margie" (Glidden) Lacroix, age 92, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Haverhill Crossings. She was the wife of the late Joseph G. Lacroix who passed in 2013. She was born in North Andover on September 24, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Dana and Marguerite…