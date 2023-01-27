SALEM, N.H. — All are welcome to play bingo every Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way.
The community gathering place is known to host special events, like fraud awareness with police and presentations from town officials, as well as regular recreational activities.
Bingo is among the most popular, with movie screenings, tai chi, chair Pilates and virtual bowling also scheduled for the coming month.
More information is online at townofsalemnh.org.
