PLAISTOW — Residents who are interested in hooking up to Plaistow’s budding municipal water system finally have a rough estimate of the future cost.
Representatives from Underwood Engineers, the contractor hired by the town to carry out the project, said the average homeowner is estimated to pay about $630 per year, split into quarterly payments.
Keith Pratt, the president of Underwood Engineers, and Eugene Forbes, a project engineer at the company, presented these estimates during a recent meeting and explained how they came up with the number and what comes next.
“I think this is a good thing for Plaistow. It’s a chance to get municipal water, and it has been a long time in the planning,” he said. “This is the best opportunity Plaistow has ever had and probably the best it will ever get.”
According to Pratt, the $630 is a rough estimate of what the average residential property would pay, but each customer is charged based on the amount of water they use in addition to a quarterly meter charge.
“If they use less water, they would pay less. If they use more water than the average property, then they would be paying a little more,” Pratt said. “That $630 was targeted to be an average. If you have a family of 10, they are probably going to pay more.”
Pratt added that this rate would be split up into quarterly payments. The average quarterly payment would be $157.50.
According to Pratt, Underwood Engineers looked to other towns in New Hampshire that provide municipal water, such as Salem and Hudson, and private companies like the Hampstead Area Water Company in order to compare rates.
He said that the estimated rate for Plaistow falls in the middle. HAWC is more expensive, he said.
In addition to the quarterly rate, there is a one-time cost associated with connecting homes and businesses to current and future municipal water pipelines. The current pipes are used for fire suppression.
Pratt said that the cost of connecting could be thousands of dollars for each home or business, based on their location in relation to the pipes.
For those in town with contaminated wells, the state will cover the cost of joining a municipal water system.
MTBE, or methyl tertiary butyl ether — a toxic gasoline additive known to cause cancer — has been found in Plaistow wells due to leaking underground fuel storage tanks at a former gas station in town, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
The state will give the town more than $7 million so properties affected by MTBE contamination can connect to municipal water for free.
The money comes from the settlement of a 2003 lawsuit, in which defendants agreed to pay the state about $81.63 million for releasing MtBE into the ground.
Once connected and using town water, the owners would be responsible for paying quarterly user fees.
While officials couldn't give an exact number of residents or homes that would be eligible for the free connection to the water system, they did say residents living on 72 parcels of land would be affected. Some of those parcels have more than a dozen properties connected.
According to Pratt, three affected properties have said they are unlikely to connect, while the vast majority have said they are interested.
Pratt noted that MBTE affected properties will most likely have until the summer to decide whether or not to connect using settlement money. If the affected properties choose to connect at a later point in time, the cost will be their responsibility.
“You get one chance,” Pratt said. “If you say yes, you’re in, and if you say no there is no other chance.”
During the meeting, Chairwoman Francine Hart said that the official rate is likely to be set in March.