KINGSTON — Firefighters from a dozen communities battled a blaze Sunday night at the home of town Fire Chief Graham Pellerin.
No one was injured, but the Woodland Drive home sustained serious damage, according to East Kingston Fire Chief Ed Warren, the incident commander.
Firefighters responded to 9 Woodland Drive shortly before 6 p.m. to find the home engulfed in flames, Warren said in a press release.
An aggressive attack by firefighters saved the house, but it will need extensive repairs, according to Warren. The fire's cause and origin are under investigation.
Warren took charge of the fire scene so Pellerin could focus on his family and personal matters. The Pellerin family is staying with relatives.
"This is a personal battle. Chief Pellerin is family," Warren said. "We were fighting to save the home of one of our own tonight, and the firefighters performed admirably under difficult circumstances.
“What matters most is that Chief Pellerin and his family were not hurt,” Warren added.
The firefighters included members of many call and volunteer departments, he said. Responding to the blaze were firefighters from Kingston, East Kingston, Brentwood, Plaistow, Hampstead, Exeter, Epping, Danville, Newton, Raymond, Sandown and Lee.
Fire associations, including the Seacoast Fire Chiefs Mutual Aid District, are raising money to help the Pellerin family.
Additional details about the fundraising effort will be announced as soon as they are available.