HAMPSTEAD — After the Hampstead School Board won its the lawsuit against the School Administrative Unit 55 board, Hampstead member Karen Yasenka said it was unfortunate the dispute ended up in court.
“Once again, time, energy, and taxpayer dollars had to be expended for Timberlane board members to comply with the law and do the right thing,” she said, adding that she was happy with the court’s decision.
The suit was filed after the Hampstead School Board was denied access to a report detailing the findings of an investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment created by the SAU 55 board.
SAU 55 is composed of the Hampstead and Timberlane school districts. Members of both school boards serve on the SAU 55 board.
The lawsuit is not on the SAU 55 board meeting agenda for Wednesday, however Timberlane board member Sarah Machemer said that it likely will be discussed at some point. Wednesday is the board's yearly reorganizational meeting, where a new chair and vice chair will be named.
Machemer said she agreed with the court's decision, while Timberlane school board member Shawn O'Neil had no immediate comment. He said he would be able to speak about the issue after the SAU board meeting Wednesday.
Other members of the board could not be reached for comment. Timberlane school board Chairman Kim Farah said previously she does not typically speak to the media. Superintendent Earl Metzler also had no comment.
The SAU 55 board has until April 18 to release the report to the Hampstead board, according to court documents. If the board appeals the decision, the release could be further delayed.
In the ruling, Judge Marguerite Wageling concluded that the Hampstead board has the right to view the report under New Hampshire’s right-to-know law, also known as RSA 91-A.
In 2019 Farah, who is also the SAU 55 board chairman, commissioned the investigation after a former employee made allegations of a hostile work environment against the SAU 55 board, according to court documents.
Farah said at a December meeting of the board that the investigation found that the previous hostile work environment allegations had “no merit.”
The actual findings of the investigation have not been shared with other members of the board, and Farah did not elaborate at the meeting.
The original complaint was filed by Hampstead’s lawyer, Michael Eaton, in Rockingham Superior Court on Feb. 18, the same day SAU 55’s lawyer, Debra Weiss Ford, denied the Hampstead board access to the document under the state’s right-to-know law.