SALEM, N.H. — Town officials want to add a bocce ball court and horseshoe pit at the Ingram Senior Center, a way to expand recreation options for all residents.
Selectmen approved plans and partial funding at the request of the Community Services Department.
A total of $10,000 in recreation impact fees will be used to offset the cost, but only if an AARP grant is obtained. The grant application process was ongoing as of this week.
Selectman James Keller clarified that the board was not authorizing to pay for the whole project if the grant fell through.
The project has a price tag of $25,000. It's the latest recreation improvement supported by selectmen as of late.
In October, they approved $200,000 to build five pickleball courts and improve the site over at Michele Memorial Park. Funding for pickleball comes from local recreation impact fees and American Rescue Plan Act money.
Chairperson Cathy Stacey asked about the balance of the local account, being dipped into for other projects at Hedgehog Park and for the pickleball courts.
Community Service Director Katie Duffey said that after allocating approximately $405,000 to those projects, there's about $101,680 left.
The new bocce ball court and horseshoe pit will be at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, adjacent to the trail leading to Salem District Court.
There is already a horseshoe pit at the senior center, but it's in desperate need of repair due to warping, according to Duffey.
She says there are also plans to install universally-accessible seating and sunshades along the courts.
This is the second consecutive year Duffey will apply for the grant necessary to make the project happen. Salem was not awarded it last year.
She hopes the town's enthusiasm for the courts will give the department an advantage in the selection process.
