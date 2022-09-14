A tight race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate ended before dawn Wednesday in favor of retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc over state Sen. President Chuck Morse.
Boludc, of Stratham, will face incumbent Maggie Hassan in the November general election.
He tweeted at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, “We’re one step closer towards defeating @SenatorHassan, flipping the Senate and bringing an Outsider to DC to fight for Granite Staters!”
His GOP opponent conceded the race a half hour earlier, following it up with a tweet of his own.
“It’s been a long night & we’ve come up short. I want to thank my supporters for all the blood, sweat & tears they poured into this team effort,” Morse wrote. “I just called and wished all the best to @GenDonBolduc. The focus this fall needs to be on defeating Maggie Hassan.”
Despite the district loss, Morse won big in his hometown of Salem, receiving 2,289 votes to Bolduc’s 915.
The Associated Press had not yet called the race as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the New York Times reported that Bolduc held a lead of about 1,200 votes over Morse.
Morse has served eight terms representing District 22, including Atkinson, Pelham, Plaistow and Salem. He was elected president of the state Senate in December 2020, having previously held the position from 2013 to 2018, making him the longest-serving president in the state Senate’s history.
According to state law, the Senate president is also at the helm of the governor’s office when the governor travels out of state or is unable to fulfill duties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.