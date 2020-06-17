CONCORD, N.H. — A Boston man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for taking a 13-year-old Londonderry girl to Boston for sex, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray said Wednesday.
Dagoberto Duarte Espinal, 23, of Boston, pleaded guilty to charges of transporting a minor for the purpose of sexual activity in March, Murray said.
“Those who use the internet to prey upon children pose a serious threat to public safety,” Murray said. “This defendant’s reprehensible conduct merits the substantial sentence imposed by the court. We will continue to work closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute and incarcerate those who victimize children in the Granite State.”
On June 10, 2018, Londonderry police were called by a mother about her missing 13-year-old, according to a statement from Murray. The girl had been communicating online with a man, later determined to be Duarte Espinal, according to the statement.
The mother received a phone call from Duarte Espinal saying he had taken the girl to Boston, according to the statement. Shortly after the call, Boston police were able to locate the girl at bus station, Murray said.
Police arrested Duarte Espinal in Boston on July 3, 2018. He admitted he picked up the girl in New Hampshire and drove her to Massachusetts, where they engaged in sexual activity, according to the statement.
Duarte Espinal pleaded guilty on March 12. After serving his sentence, he faces possible deportation to Honduras.
This matter was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Boston, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Londonderry Police Department and the Boston Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana Konesky.