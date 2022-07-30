DERRY — Another year, another milestone in a life well lived.
That’s how Irene Blanchard described her many years as she turned 106 years old earlier this week.
Blanchard celebrated her birthday Monday with a party held at Nutfield Heights senior living facility, where she lives.
Surrounded by family, friends, town officials and many others, Blanchard was the guest of honor with cake, balloon art, and many honors and celebrations for her life well lived.
Blanchard also holds Derry’s Boston Post Cane for being the community’s eldest citizen.
A lifelong resident of Derry, Blanchard once worked at a local shoe factory, raising two children with her husband Ernest.
The party was a surprise to Blanchard, and came complete with balloon art experts, cake, balloons, gifts and plenty of support for the woman’s life event.
Derry Town Councilor Phyllis Katsakiores was on hand to celebrate with Blanchard and wish her well. The Council collectively presented Blanchard with a town proclamation to honor her special day.
“She looks amazing,” Katsakiores said, adding Blanchard’s memory is most likely better than her own.
For Blanchard, keeping track of interesting life details is important. She said she could describe intricate details of houses on certain streets in Derry and asked several of her guests if they wanted her to share that information.
Derry has always been her home.
And even when venturing out of town, she knew where her roots were.
“I always came home,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard follows in a long line of Derry residents who have held the cane and lived long, long lives.
Many of the former holders were women living well past 100 years.
That included cane recipients Appolonia Riccio and Dorothy Greene.
Derry’s original post cane hangs in a special case at the Municipal Center. Recipients are given a replica.
Blanchard’s granddaughter, Wendy Flibotte, was among those celebrating Monday.
And when asked what her grandmother’s secret to longevity might be, there were the usual “didn’t drink,” and “didn’t smoke” answers, but one was a more specific reference to one favorite thing that may have helped through the years.
“She watches the Boston Red Sox,” Flibotte said. “That’s her secret.”
