DERRY, N.H. — It's a winter tradition that helps prepare area runners for races to come, including the annual Boston Marathon in April.
The 25th annual Northeast Delta Dental Boston Prep 16-miler race was held Sunday, stepping off from West Running Brook Middle School in Derry.
The race is one of the big tune-up races prior to the Boston event and supports the Greater Derry Track Club.
The Boston Prep race this year offered a challenging winter course for runners training for the marathon or any other spring race. Runners also had the opportunity to run a milder BP-Lite 5-mile race.
The annual Boston Prep event makes up the Greater Derry Track Club's series of events aimed at promoting good health and running. Proceeds from the Boston Prep support the annual summer Kids Fun Runs.
For results from the Boston Prep race, visit the Greater Derry Track Club at gdtc.org.