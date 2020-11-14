CONCORD, N.H. — A Bow woman has been indicted by the New Hampshire Multicounty Grand Jury on identity fraud charges concerning four elderly residents of a long-term care facility in Londonderry, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.
Christina Lariviere, 35, (a.k.a. Christina Soleil, Christina Melvin) faces 10 class A felony counts of identity fraud. She was previously arrested and charged with eight counts of identity fraud on Aug. 28.
According to the indictments, police say that between July 10 and Aug. 14, 2019, Lariviere obtained the personal identifying information of four elderly individuals, ages 100, 97, 92, and 87, without authorization and with the intent to pose as these individuals. The personal identifying information included Social Security numbers, state driver’s and non-driver’s identification numbers and birth dates.
Police say Lariviere obtained that information while employed as a caregiver at a long-term care facility in Londonderry where the elderly individuals lived.
According to the indictments, between July 31 and Dec. 13, 2019, Lariviere, acting with a purpose to defraud, posed as two of these elderly individuals in order to open credit and financial accounts in their names.
The state seeks an extended term of imprisonment on all of the charges, alleging that Lariviere, in committing the crimes, intended to take advantage of the elderly individuals’ ages and disabilities that impaired their abilities to manage their own property and financial resources.
Lariviere is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 18 in Rockingham County Superior Court. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bryan J. Townsend II of the Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit.
Anyone who is the victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation or knows someone who is a victim should contact local police or the Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services a 1-800-949-0470.