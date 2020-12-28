Boy, 16, facing felony for Salem vandalism

SALEM, N.H. –– A 16-year-old boy is charged with felony criminal mischief after reportedly vandalizing the Mall at Rockingham Park and another business with red spray paint, according to police.
Police said they were called to the mall Saturday at about 10:07 p.m., after a witness reported markings on the mall and an adjacent business on Pleasant Street.
A two-man cleaning crew spotted at the back of the mall about 3:30 p.m. Monday said they were wrapping up hours of work – distributed between eight or nine spots.
At each spot, spray paint was used to write large bubblelike letters, “that may or may not form words and make sense to someone,” said Lt. Jason Smith.
Smith explained that the boy – whose name was not released because of his age – is charged with a felony due to the damage requiring more than $1,500 to clean up. He said police were able to locate the suspect with help from the witness.