DERRY — Several rail trail advocates are still unsatisfied with the state’s planned changes for the popular hiking path, made necessary by construction of the new Exit 4A off Route 93, but the state Department of Transportation is proceeding with its design.
According to these community members, the “spaghetti loop” (so dubbed by its opponents) would be an unsafe, impractical and expensive alternative to building a tunnel underneath the six lanes of the ramp.
Mark Connors, the president of the Derry Rail Trail Association, said he gets comments everyday from people questioning the decision.
“It’s not good for elderly, small children, or the disabled,” said Connors. “Blind corners don’t work on a rail trail. It’s a mess.”
Even though several proponents of the tunnel plan have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the “spaghetti loop” plan, the NHDOT is moving forward with the loop.
“The decision is final,” said Richard Arcand, the public information officer for the NHDOT. “They (engineers) are going with what they call the ‘spaghetti loop’ plan.”
The plan, which the NHDOT says will be a longer, more scenic route for hikers, was officially presented to the town at an informational meeting in September. The loop is a replacement for the tunnel plan that was created in 2020 as a cost-saving measure.
With the loop plan, the NHDOT estimates the project would save approximately $770,000, and the town would save money on routine maintenance. Another reason NHDOT has chosen the loop plan is because the area is prone to flooding.
In a letter to Town Administrator David Caron in November, Assistant DOT Commissioner William Cass wrote that the proposed tunnel would cause more drainage problems for the town.
Caron said that both the “spaghetti loop” plan and the tunnel plan were viable options, in his opinion. His main concern was making sure there is a safe passage for pedestrians and other trail users across the corridor.
Derry Public Works found the loop solution satisfactory, and suggested the rail trail alliance give it further consideration.
Connors said that, in his opinion, Derry officials have not effectively represented the town's interests in the fate one of its most prominent destinations.
Caron said that while he and local officials can comment and suggest to the DOT, this project isn’t owned or created by the town, and ultimately the rail trail’s crossing design is the DOT’s decision.
“It’s a state project,” Caron said. “The state has been extremely cooperative, communicating with the town on the designs and options relative to the project. This issue is but one design decision the state has had to make.”
The state plans to begin soliciting construction bids on the project in spring of 2024 and begin construction in the summer.
Called "The Derry-Londonderry I-93 Exit 4A" project, the new interchange about a mile north of the existing Exit 4 will provide access to only the east side of I-93.
The project also involves constructing a new connector road (to be known as Old Rum Trail) between the interchange and Folsom Road in Derry and making upgrades to Folsom Road, Tsienneto Road, and Route 102 (Chester Road).
