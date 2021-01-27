WINDHAM — It’s a project to help bring the community together as it looks toward the future.
A new bridge is now in place and crossing over Collins Brook on the historic Windham Town Common. The bridge is part of an overall beautification project that will include the Common and other areas in the historic center of town off Route 111 and North Lowell Road.
Town officials and workers gathered at the site last Friday for the bridge installation — a new cast iron aluminum and handicapped accessible structure that now crosses the rippled brook.
The Windham Board of Selectmen established the beautification committee in 2015 to look at ways to improve areas in the center of town.
The overall project includes making improvements near the historic Town Hall, the Armstrong Building, Community Development Building, the town pound, Veterans Memorial and the grassy area behind the senior center and Bartley building.
The new bridge replaces an aging structure that was deteriorating and not handicapped accessible.
A fundraising campaign is underway to support the overall plan.
Windham voters will also be asked to consider supporting the Town Common project with a warrant article that, if approved at the polls on March 9, would spend $50,000 to continue work on the first phase.
For information or to learn more about donating to the project, email recreation@windhamnh.gov or call 603-965-1208.