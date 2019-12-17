SALEM, N.H. — There was a standstill in Salem Town Hall recently when the school budget nearly didn't pass because one of the sections was voted down.
With one person absent from the 9-member Budget Committee the salary budget for $35,907,247 was denied because of a 4-4 tie vote at the beginning of the meeting.
Committee Chair D.J. Bettencourt, Vice Chair Steven Goddu, Peter Edgerly and Stephen Boyd voted to not pass the budget. Paul Huard, Thomas Plante, Selectman Bob Bryant and School Board member Bernard Campbell all voted to pass the budget. Secretary Sean Lewis was absent from the meeting, to care for his newborn child.
Bettencourt and Goddu each proposed cuts to the salary budget.
Goddu was first to offer a $500,000 reduction in salaries that he imagined would likely come from cutting staff, he said. He pointed to the three new positions account for about $250,000 of the budget — a literary specialist, a STEM integrator and a custodian for Haigh School.
The night before district officials fought for the positions. Superintendent Michael Delahanty said that the district got rid of two classroom positions to make way for the literary specialist and the STEM integrator. Currently there is no full-time custodian at Haigh School, which serves about 100 preschoolers in the district, Delahanty said. Explaining that preschoolers are messy and accident-prone, Director of Maintenance Jack Messenheimer described the need for a full-time custodian at the school who would be there during school hours when accidents occur.
The district's budgeted salary increase is 2.4% over what is was this past year, according to documents from the school board. Voter-approved contracts are rising wages for district workers by about 2-3%.
Bettencourt proposed cutting the budget where the district was not contractually obligated to give raises — a $29,000 reduction to the administration’s wage pool. The budgeted $88,782 was to be used for raises for administrators who do not have contracts averaging 3%, and Bettencourt said that cutting that by about $29,000 would leave 2% for raises.
Bettencourt’s proposal was denied in a 4-4 vote, exactly like the previous night’s preliminary vote.
However, after that deadlock vote the budget committee remained divided for the vote on the overall salary budget.
Lewis had been at the Wednesday night meeting and had voted for the $29,000 reduction to the wage pool, though after that vote being defeated he voted to pass the overall salary budget.
Edgerly was not present Wednesday night. On Thursday he voted to remove the money from the wage pool, but after that motion was defeated he voted to not pass the salary budget.
In the deadlocked moment Bettencourt took a break to call Lewis, when he returned to the table he said Lewis would have voted to remove the wage pool money. With that information Huard and Goodu struck a deal — Huard would vote to reduce the wage pool and Goodu would vote to approve the salary budget.
The salary budget and the entire district budget were all approved Thursday.