SALEM, N.H. — It was a first, courtesy of the Salem New Hampshire Farmers Market.
The inaugural gingerbread house competition and showcase was held earlier this month, bringing out all ages of fans to take on the task of creating a fun, decorative gingerbread creation.
The gingerbread competition and showcase was part of the Salem New Hampshire Farmers Markets' holiday markets, a series of markets held with an increased presence given to craft vendors to help support those area vendors and artisans while celebrating the holiday season.
The Farmers Market team is hoping to make the gingerbread competition an annual holiday event. The market is open every Sunday, except Easter, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Summer markets are held May through October at the Salem Market Place, 224 North Broadway, Route 28 in Salem. Winter markets are held November through April at the Mary Fisk School, 14 Main St., Salem.