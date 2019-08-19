LONDONDERRY — A local brewery has made a big move, growing its business and offering customers a bigger space and service for its craft beer business.
603 Brewery celebrated its new location within the Woodmont Commons development at 42 Main St. with a ribbon-cutting event Aug. 15.
Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce members, town officials, local business people and other supporters came out to the new space to view the expanded brewing operation and new beer hall.
Two months ago all brewing operations were relocated from the former Liberty Drive location to the new 18,000-square-foot building at the new space.
The brewing company was founded in 2012 by three college friends — Tamsin and Geoff Hewes, and Dan Leonard — all wanting to put something they loved into an action/business plan.
The trio met while studying engineering. The friends began brewing about 10 gallons at a time. Now 603 is one of the top five craft beer producers in the state.
It was time to think of a bigger space.
That's when the opportunity to expand into Woodmont, a 600-acre development multi-phase development that will combine streetscapes, retail, housing and green space — a new urban form of development for people to live, work and play in.
The new building houses not only a new, custom-built brewing operation, but the new beer hall that offers seating for customers, and access to an outdoor patio space, complete with corn hole and fire pit.
In addition to offering the larger brewing space and new Beer Hall, the new 603 offers its counter-service model, offering a food menu, beers on tap and retail merchandise and beer-to-go options.
The brewery is also increasing its production by about three times and will be the main attraction on facility tours and will also be seen from the beer hall area through clear glass windows.
Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith said the town is happy to have 603 expand and remain in Londonderry.
"There's nothing like this in Londonderry," Smith said. "It brings a whole different element to Londonderry, to have this be the kick-off to Woodmont Commons and what this will become. This is truly an amazing thing that has happened here."
Smith added he knew 603 had a great product and that the business would succeed.
"This is a game changer for Londonderry," he said. "As a town, we couldn't be more excited to (have 603) be part of the community."
Leonard spoke during the ribbon-cutting ceremony and said the process to move the operation over to Woodmont involved the support of many, including developers, business people, contractors and the town.
"There was lots of great support," Leonard said. "It's very exciting for us."
Tamsin Hewes credited her staff for also making the move successful.
"We are so happy, we have an incredible staff," she said. "We doubled our staff since moving here, it's a win for us and it's a great team."
603 Brewery and Beer Hall is open Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Visit 603brewery.com.