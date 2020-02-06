SALEM, N.H. — Salem High students, dressed in their finest business casual, recently shared breakfast and shook hands with local business leaders at a networking event designed to help them focus on their future.
The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce's Business Education Collaborative Business Pathways event Wednesday was a piece of a larger partnership between the group and the school to help students explore career options while making connections with local business leaders.
Students questioned a panel comprised of a president of a construction company, a communications director and a college student. The professionals were able to talk to the students about their career paths and how to get their feet in the door.
Donna Morris, chamber president, wanted students to know it’s OK to not have all the answers about the future — but hopefully this event will help.
Carmela Souza, a 2018 Salem High graduate, talked about her experience in her first internship with a local eye doctor when she thought she would go into medicine. She lasted half a day, she said.
“It helped me figure out what I don’t want to do,” Souza said. She now works for Data Electronics Devices in Salem while attending the Southern New Hampshire University Advantage Program.
Souza advised students to get an internship — without hers she might be in the wrong career path. She talked about how working with Salem’s Work-based Learning Coordinator Stacey Kallelis she was able to build relationships that ultimately lead to her current career path and job.
“Once you start here, stay connected to your community,” Souza said.
Salem High senior Devin Miles learned that connections were the most important thing to start building when choosing a career at the event.
"You should get to know people you want to look up to," Miles said.
He added that he felt more sure about his decision to pursue "business for sure, but I'm not exactly sure" of which aspect.
Katie Gustafson, a senior at Granite State Arts Academy, agreed, and was happy to learn about networking. The Pelham teenager intends to pursue film studies, but knows that business will be part of the job, she said.
Bill Stevens, president of Harvey Construction, told students about how he started his career as an engineer. He advised students to find something they are passionate about.
“I get up and try to do something positive every day,” Stevens said. “There’s no set schedule for me, I’m a problem solver.”
Stephen Boucher, senior director of strategic communications for Southern New Hampshire University, told students to try new things and go into a career knowing what will be expected. Because he is in charge of social media and other communications for the university, he essentially has to work around the clock because things can happen at any time.
“When you do (social media) for a living it's hard to break away from," he said, telling students to try shadowing a professional in their chosen career because it could help them see what positions encompass. Boucher said he ultimately loves his job, but he added that doesn’t stop him from thinking about how he wants to progress in his professional career.
Overall members of the chamber who attended the event were pleased with the results and the connections they made with students. Robyn Gickle, owner of Barclay Personnel Systems, which sponsored the event, reiterated to students that connections and hard work were important.
"The impression they make and the hard work they show is what makes us want to hire them," Gickle said, adding that Salem High interns have been fabulous for her company.
The school is definitely looking at ways to expand community business connections with students like the networking event Wednesday, Kallelis said.
"For me, it gives students a chance to be in a professional setting and to see real perspective," Kallelis said. "Kids start to make connections, and they know they need connections. They can learn how to dress for success and speak more professionally. It's a good challenge for them."