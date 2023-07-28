SATURDAY, JULY 29
HAMPSTEAD: Kids Toys, Sports Equipment and Clothes Swap
Please do not bring more than 3 items. Please be sure items you bring to give away at the swap are in good condition. You do not have to bring items to attend and to take home free things.
10-11 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Questions? 603-329-6411
SANDOWN: Photo Editing in Canva
This class is designed to help you learn how to use a free program, Canva to edit the photos you have learned to take.
10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
SANDOWN: Family Book - 2 - Movie
This Saturday we will be watching the movie, "The BFG" based on the book of the same title, written by Ronald Dahl. The library will have multiply copies of this book to read before viewing the movie. Please bring your own lunch. Lemonade and a dessert will be offered to all.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
PLAISTOW: Free Senior Cookout
Menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chips, drinks, and dessert. There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and entertainment.
12-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Please register by Fri., July 21
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SUNDAY, JULY 30
KINGSTON: Kayak/Canoe/Paddleboard Regatta
There are several categories including single and double kayak, canoe, paddleboard and male and female, family and mixed pairs. All human-powered watercraft are welcome. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m.
10:30 a.m., Camp Lincoln, Ball Road
Cost: $5 per person / PFD's are required
Info: Muriel Ingalls: 603-642-3156 / www.kingtonlakesnh.org
DANVILLE: North Danville Union Church Service
The North Danville Union Church Society, in conjunction with the Danville Village Improvement Society, invites any interested persons to attend this special service at the North Danville Union Church.
11 a.m., Beach Plain Road
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
MONDAY, JULY 31
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Outdoor Summer Story Time (Ages 3-6)
Mondays
Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. These sessions feature themed stories and crafts.
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Craft Class
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Golf & Gala for Austin17house
Registration starts at 12 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.
12 p.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive
Cost: $175 per person; $75 dinner only
Proceeds to help support Austin17house in Brentwood.
Info/register: www.austin17house.org
LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays
Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.
12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ATKINSON: Bubbles (All ages)
Join us for a spectacular bubble show! You will be amazed at the shapes, sizes and quantities of bubbles!
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
TUESDAY, AUGUST 1
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Veterans Club Meeting
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Pokemon Terrariums (Ages 10+)
Build a home for your favorite Pokemon!
4 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Free Summer Concert Series
Tuesdays
Tru Diamond, a Neil Diamond Tribute Band returns tonight by popular demand!
6-8 p.m., in the park behind the Town Office, 11 Main Street
Questions? Clay Shaw: 603-560-5069
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Foot Clinic
Held on the 1st Wednesday of each month
Appointments start at 9 a.m.
Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Please call for an appointment: 603-580-6668
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Line Dancing
Wednesdays
10:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $5 per class
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
Don't miss this free performance by Delta Generators!
5-6:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org
ATKINSON: Mcdonny's Farm & Kona Ice
Come and see the animals and enjoy a sweet treat!
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series
The B Street Bombers features outstanding musicians and singers delivering industrial strength R&B, Rock, Soul and Funk. Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.
6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
