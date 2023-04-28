SATURDAY, APRIL 29

SANDOWN: Fishing Derby (Ages 2-15)

Pre-registration and pre-payment ($3 per child/max $10 per family) is strongly recommended to limit lines and delays during the derby.

7:30-10 a.m., Sal’s Pond, 45 Main Street (set up begins at 7 a.m.)

Register: www.sandown.us

PLAISTOW: Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day

For residents of Plaistow, Atkinson, Danville, Hampstead, Chester, and Kingston. Proof of residency required. You may bring products that say caution, toxic, pesticide, combustible, poison, flammable, warning, and danger.

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Plaistow Public Works, 144F Main Street

Info: Contact your local Town Hall

LONDONDERRY: Art’s Café

This free family event is a day filled with art from local artists, activities for children and acoustic music by local musicians.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Orchard Christian Fellowship, 136 Pillsbury Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/arts-cafe

DERRY: Summer Film Series

‘Terms of Endearment’, the Oscar-winning tale of a mother and daughter’s relationship over 30 years.

5:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LONDONDERRY: Rabies Clinic

Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Please bring proof of previous rabies vaccination.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Town Hall, 268B Mammoth Road

Cost: $20 Rabies vaccine

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2023-annual-rabies-clinic

HAMPSTEAD: Food Truck Festival

Food truck participants include Boogalows Island BBQ, Mr. B’s Tacos, Crescent City Kitchen, Whoo(pie) Wagon, Kona Ice, Pat’s Cider and Donuts, Chubb’s Fries and Dough, The Popcorn Truck, One Happy Clam, Presto Pasta and the Traveling Foodie, and more! Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the NH Food Bank.

12-5 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Cost: $5 for ages 5 and up (cash or check only)

Questions? 603-329-6985

ANDOVER: Poetry Reading

Come enjoy a poetry reading by Heather Corbally Bryant, a Pushcart-nominated poet and senior lecturer at Wellesley College, plus discounts and a chance to enter a raffle for $100 gift card.

3 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street

Info: 978-475-0143 / www.andoverbookstore.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, MAY 1

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)

Mondays

Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.

10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Monday Morning Mystery Book Group

This month’s book: “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info/register: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Fiber Fest

Come share your fiber crafts at the library! Knitting, cross-stitch, crocheting, latch hook, or anything else you are working on. Chat with fellow crafters, bounce ideas off each other and maybe learn something new!

2:30-3:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Star Wars Discussion (Virtual)

Are the prequels really that bad? Is the original trilogy really that perfect? Does nostalgia heal all wounds? Come find out!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you