SATURDAY, APRIL 29
SANDOWN: Fishing Derby (Ages 2-15)
Pre-registration and pre-payment ($3 per child/max $10 per family) is strongly recommended to limit lines and delays during the derby.
7:30-10 a.m., Sal’s Pond, 45 Main Street (set up begins at 7 a.m.)
Register: www.sandown.us
PLAISTOW: Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day
For residents of Plaistow, Atkinson, Danville, Hampstead, Chester, and Kingston. Proof of residency required. You may bring products that say caution, toxic, pesticide, combustible, poison, flammable, warning, and danger.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Plaistow Public Works, 144F Main Street
Info: Contact your local Town Hall
LONDONDERRY: Art’s Café
This free family event is a day filled with art from local artists, activities for children and acoustic music by local musicians.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Orchard Christian Fellowship, 136 Pillsbury Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/arts-cafe
DERRY: Summer Film Series
‘Terms of Endearment’, the Oscar-winning tale of a mother and daughter’s relationship over 30 years.
5:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LONDONDERRY: Rabies Clinic
Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Please bring proof of previous rabies vaccination.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Town Hall, 268B Mammoth Road
Cost: $20 Rabies vaccine
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2023-annual-rabies-clinic
HAMPSTEAD: Food Truck Festival
Food truck participants include Boogalows Island BBQ, Mr. B’s Tacos, Crescent City Kitchen, Whoo(pie) Wagon, Kona Ice, Pat’s Cider and Donuts, Chubb’s Fries and Dough, The Popcorn Truck, One Happy Clam, Presto Pasta and the Traveling Foodie, and more! Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the NH Food Bank.
12-5 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Cost: $5 for ages 5 and up (cash or check only)
Questions? 603-329-6985
ANDOVER: Poetry Reading
Come enjoy a poetry reading by Heather Corbally Bryant, a Pushcart-nominated poet and senior lecturer at Wellesley College, plus discounts and a chance to enter a raffle for $100 gift card.
3 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street
Info: 978-475-0143 / www.andoverbookstore.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, MAY 1
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)
Mondays
Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.
10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Monday Morning Mystery Book Group
This month’s book: “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info/register: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Fiber Fest
Come share your fiber crafts at the library! Knitting, cross-stitch, crocheting, latch hook, or anything else you are working on. Chat with fellow crafters, bounce ideas off each other and maybe learn something new!
2:30-3:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
DERRY: Star Wars Discussion (Virtual)
Are the prequels really that bad? Is the original trilogy really that perfect? Does nostalgia heal all wounds? Come find out!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
