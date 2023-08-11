SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

DERRY: RC Airplane Fly-in and Demos

In addition to flying demonstrations, static aircraft will be on display and food and refreshments will be available.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., NH Flying Tigers airfield, 1 B Street  

Cost: Admission for spectators is free; however, a $10 registration fee is required for participants flying their aircraft at the event. 

Rain date: Sun., August 13

Info: 603-437-2847 / www.nhflyingtigers.com

HAMPSTEAD: ‘From Your Garden’ Swap

Bring extra flowers and produce from your garden, and leave with something grown by another local gardener.

10-11 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

HAMPSTEAD: Kids Art at St. Christopher's

Corinne Dodge will be teaching children how to paint with natural watercolors made from different kinds of rocks.  Kids will also get to make spin art with a spin art machine.  Lunch and DIY Sundaes too.

10:15-11:30 a.m., St. Christopher's Church, 187 East Road

Please RSVP: 603-329-4674 / Email: vicarstchristophers@gmail.com

HAMPSTEAD: Ice Cream Social

Enjoy ice cream with toppings of your choice, as well as games and activities for the whole family. Admission is free, and donations will benefit Isaiah 58 and their housing work. 

4-6 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Questions? 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

SALEM/WINDHAM: Fore Paws Golf Classic

All proceeds from the 18-hole tournament will benefit the homeless animals at the Salem Animal Rescue League.

Registration at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m., Windham Country Club, One Old Country Club Road

Cost: $175 per golfer

Register by August 7: www.sarlnh.org/fore-paws-golf-tournament

Questions? Mackenzie Koch: 603-893-3210 / Email: mkoch@sarlnh.org

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Sensory Play (Ages 3-8)

Get ready to try something new and probably make a mess while doing it

10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Parents and caregivers are invited to join with their littles for some playtime and socialization!

11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Explore the Surreal World of David Lynch

From his debut Eraserhead to his groundbreaking series Twin Peaks, Lynch has always been in a world of his own. Come explore this world (and hear at least two David Lynch impressions).

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: www.derrypl.org

 

