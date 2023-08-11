SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
DERRY: RC Airplane Fly-in and Demos
In addition to flying demonstrations, static aircraft will be on display and food and refreshments will be available.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., NH Flying Tigers airfield, 1 B Street
Cost: Admission for spectators is free; however, a $10 registration fee is required for participants flying their aircraft at the event.
Rain date: Sun., August 13
Info: 603-437-2847 / www.nhflyingtigers.com
HAMPSTEAD: ‘From Your Garden’ Swap
Bring extra flowers and produce from your garden, and leave with something grown by another local gardener.
10-11 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
HAMPSTEAD: Kids Art at St. Christopher's
Corinne Dodge will be teaching children how to paint with natural watercolors made from different kinds of rocks. Kids will also get to make spin art with a spin art machine. Lunch and DIY Sundaes too.
10:15-11:30 a.m., St. Christopher's Church, 187 East Road
Please RSVP: 603-329-4674 / Email: vicarstchristophers@gmail.com
HAMPSTEAD: Ice Cream Social
Enjoy ice cream with toppings of your choice, as well as games and activities for the whole family. Admission is free, and donations will benefit Isaiah 58 and their housing work.
4-6 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Questions? 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
MONDAY, AUGUST 14
SALEM/WINDHAM: Fore Paws Golf Classic
All proceeds from the 18-hole tournament will benefit the homeless animals at the Salem Animal Rescue League.
Registration at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m., Windham Country Club, One Old Country Club Road
Cost: $175 per golfer
Register by August 7: www.sarlnh.org/fore-paws-golf-tournament
Questions? Mackenzie Koch: 603-893-3210 / Email: mkoch@sarlnh.org
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Sensory Play (Ages 3-8)
Get ready to try something new and probably make a mess while doing it
10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Parents and caregivers are invited to join with their littles for some playtime and socialization!
11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Explore the Surreal World of David Lynch
From his debut Eraserhead to his groundbreaking series Twin Peaks, Lynch has always been in a world of his own. Come explore this world (and hear at least two David Lynch impressions).
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: www.derrypl.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.