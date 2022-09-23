BRENTWOOD — Education officials in a third state where David Russell taught are considering whether to take action against his teaching license following a Plaistow arrest for alleged sex assaults against a high school student.
Records show that the 64-year-old taught most recently at Timberlane Regional High School and previously in North Andover schools for 23 years. Prior to that he taught in California.
Though his West Coast teaching license expired in June 2001, a spokesperson for the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing said Russell's conduct is considered an exception and meets the threshold for "potential action on expired credentials."
Russell was arrested in Plaistow on Dec. 15, 2021 and indicted on two counts of felonious sexual assault and five counts of simple assault.
His status in an online database of California teachers was updated Sept. 2 to “suspended for misconduct.” He was issued licenses to teach physical education, science and math — the same subjects he taught locally — between 1989 and 1996.
A spokesperson for the commission told The Eagle-Tribune that word of the New Hampshire arrest made its way across the country via the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification.
That organization represents state departments of education and professional standards boards responsible for K-12 educational personnel.
It is unclear if California officials received any complaints regarding Russell during his time in schools there.
The Eagle-Tribune sent a request to the California authority for any disciplinary or investigatory reports involving him, but it was denied on the basis that, “Investigations involving educators are confidential matters and not considered public information.”
Portions of a case “may be subject to release,” only when “a case has been fully adjudicated,” according to the response.
In the Plaistow case, Russell is accused of touching a female student inappropriately twice during the same day in November 2021, once by running a hand down her back and buttock area, then grabbing her hips.
According to dozens of interviews by The Eagle-Tribune and a review of records, similar allegations were brought by Russell’s former students in North Andover Public Schools.
Criminal charges were never brought against him in Massachusetts.
A Plaistow police officer who inquired with North Andover officials explained in a report of his own that “... most of the ‘creepy’ things which made students uncomfortable were not criminal but was conduct unbecoming.”
North Andover Superintendent Gregg Gillian said Russell was hired in 1993 and taught health for a year, then science until 1996, math from 1996 to 2009, and physical education from 2009 to 2016. He is said to have retired in August 2016.
Records show that Russell let his Massachusetts teaching license expire before becoming licensed to teach in New Hampshire in 2019.
He worked briefly in the Nashua School District — for a single academic year — before losing his job over accusations of touching, according to Dana O’Gara, the Human Resources Director at Timberlane and formerly Nashua.
A Plaistow police report reads in part, “O’Gara states that she has now called Nashua School District which states that Russell was let go due to touching young female students and thinking it was OK to give them therapeutic massages.”
Russell’s teaching credentials are suspended in New Hampshire and Massachusetts as a result of the arrest.
He remains free on bail, but has been ordered by a judge to have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim in the case — a 16-year-old girl — or unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 23. If he maintains a not guilty plea at that point, a jury will be selected April 10.
