Call for Londonderry domestic dispute draws large police presence, hours-long standoff 

LONDONDERRY — Local police teamed up with a regional SWAT team and crisis negotiators to make an arrest following a domestic dispute Wednesday on Beacon Street, according to a statement from Londonderry police.
Police said a 911 caller reported at 5:50 p.m. that he was video chatting with his mother when her boyfriend started hitting her.
While officers were en route, the caller told police that his mother was able to run away. She was later brought to a local hospital to be treated for deep cuts on her face, according to police.
The man accused of the assaults was identified by police as Daniel Gentile, 59. He is charged with stalking, resisting arrest, simple assault/domestic violence, a separate count of simple assault and breach of bail.
Police withheld the name of the victim.
Londonderry police records show Gentile was arrested April 23 for two counts of assault against the same victim, a felony for hitting her body and a misdemeanor for punching her.
Regarding the response Wednesday, police said Gentile spoke on the phone with an officer who asked him to walk outside and surrender peacefully. Instead, Gentile began talking about weapons he had on him, police said.
“Gentile allegedly made statements that he was armed and had explosives,” the police statement reads. “Despite repeated requests for Gentile to exit the home via both telephone and the use of cruiser PA systems, he refused.”
The Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit — a regional SWAT team in which Londonderry police participate — responded with crisis negotiators, who made further attempts to get Gentile safely outside, according to police.
Nearly four hours after Londonderry police first arrived at the scene, a canister with pepper spray-like material was shot into the home to disarm Gentile and allow officers access to him, according to police.
Police said after they arrested Gentile a protective search of the house was conducted, but no firearms or explosives were found.
Gentile was arraigned by video Thursday morning and held in Rockingham County Jail after a judge deemed him a danger to the victim and the general public.