NEWBURYPORT – A candidate for Seabrook selectman was banned from a downtown Newburyport store earlier this month after the owner said she filed a no trespassing order against him with police for intimidating her employees, but he says it was all about his hat.
The candidate, Gregory Tomaszewski, said he was thrown out of Village Silversmith on State Street by local police Feb. 10 because he was wearing a hat supporting President Donald Trump.
Village Silversmith owner Neyla Bajoras acknowledged Tomaszewski was wearing a Trump hat that day, but she denied that was the reason she called police to her shop.
"He was removed because he was intimidating and aggressively talking to my staff," Bajoras said. "If he honestly thinks he got thrown out for wearing a Trump hat, that's not it at all."
When reached by phone for comment, Tomaszewski disputed her account of events.
"It's all bull----," Tomaszewski said.
Tomaszewski vehemently denied talking politics with Village Silversmith staff, repeating that he was a loyal customer who got tossed because of his Trump hat.
"I've never been a problem there," he said.
Bajoras said if Tomaszewski had used the same tone and mannerisms while talking about Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders or anyone else running for president, the same result would have occurred.
She described Tomaszewski as a regular customer who talked about politics while shopping. But during those visits he would become so loud and boisterous that it unnerved her employees.
"They felt unsafe," she said.
So when Tomaszewski showed up at the store Feb. 10, her staff called police.
Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons confirmed officers responded to the store Feb. 10 when staff there asked a person to leave.
"And we facilitated that," Simons said, adding that no charges were filed as a result.
Tomaszewski is one of two people vying to unseat incumbent Seabrook Selectman Aboul Khan and prevent him from winning a fifth term on the board on March 10. The other candidate is Kevin James Corbin Jr. A retired environmental engineer, Tomaszewski is running on a platform of lowering the town's property taxes and putting more money into public safety.
During a phone interview Friday, Tomaszewski said he made a formal request for a copy of the Feb. 10 police report detailing his ejection from the store but has yet to receive it.
