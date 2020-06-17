Canobie Lake Park to open July 16

SALEM, N.H. — There will be laughs and screams coming from the roller-coasters in Salem later this summer.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canobie Lake Park had to delay opening for the season. However, the company announced Tuesday that it will once again welcome thrill-seekers on Thursday, July 16.
People who venture to Canobie Lake will have a different experience than in years past. According to state guidelines, there will be no character meet and greets, employees and visitors over 3-years-old must wear masks in public places where plausible, and there will be increased sanitizing happening across the park.
Visitors must also plan ahead by using a reservation system. The park is going to limit capacity by allowing one person for every 36 square feet. Capacity will gradually increase over the summer, in accordance with guidance from the state.
The park is also hiring in all departments, according to its website.
"Thank you for your support and we are absolutely looking forward to hosting you and your family again," according to a statement on the park's website.