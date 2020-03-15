SALEM, N.H. — Salem students like senior Dylan Sykes are attending school while working at local auto shops because of Salem High’s Automotive Technology program.
“Dylan has the ideal situation, he checks in with me in the morning around (11 a.m.) and he goes to work,” Matt McCarthy, one of the program instructors.
Sykes and other students have benefited from the recent renovations that created a more spacious work space, but it wasn’t until last fall they had a newer car to work on as well.
Rockingham Toyota donated a low-milage 2016 Camry to the automotive program last fall, and students have been able to acquire new skills working on the newer car.
"They were severely lacking in having a vehicle with the current technology," the dealership's owner Emmett Horgan said. "The world of automotive is changing so rapidly it's no longer a toolbox and a pair of pliers, our technicians need to know how to use the equipment."
Horgan explained that while the students had access to the diagnostic equipment, but needed a car to try it with a newer car.
Having the new car “is absolutely amazing” because they are able to look at the electrical components, Sykes said. He added that many of the cars students work on outside of the shop have these newer electrical components, so it’s essential to learn those skills for becoming a new tech.
The automotive instructors Matthew McCarthy and Joe Liebke are always looking for a newer car because they wanted students to be able to get to know the technology, they said.
Having a newer car in the program helps students like Drew Lemmy, a junior from Salem. Repairing cars has always been one of his interests, but he is more intrigued by the electronic components, he said.
Now with the newer car, Lemmy is able to practice those skills more.
“We are always dangling it out there, but donating a $15,000 car isn’t something everyone can do,” McCarthy said.
They were thrilled when Rockingham Toyota was able to provide such a car for students.
The partnership with Rockingham Toyota and Rockingham Honda runs deep at the high school. Horgan sits on the advisory board for the program and students from the high school often intern at the dealership’s automotive service center, Liebke explained.
The high school’s automotive program provides basic training that students are able to build upon in internships, like the ones with Rockingham Toyota, Liebke said. It also allows students to build connections that they can use through their college years as they need more training, he added.
“We try to get our students to leave here and transition to Rockingham (Toyota and Rockingham Honda) and then transition to college while continuing their internship” with Rockingham, Liebke explained.
Horgan explained that both Toyota and Honda have college programs that his dealerships sponsor students with.
"They are the supplier of our future technicians," Horgan said, adding that it works out well to have students try working in an auto shop during high school. "It gives them a chance to see what it's about and decide if they like it."
The partnership with the school and area automotive service centers is helping students obtain those high wage jobs, Liebke said. Master technicians can make salaries over $100,000, he said, adding it’s a job that can’t be outsourced.
“Good techs are hard to come by,” Liebke explained. He said that is why local automotive shops are eager to help students out. “By the time students graduate (internship providers) have grown their own technicians.”
Overall Horgan welcomes the partnership with Salem, and hopes that more students will pursue the trades, which are desperately in need of good workers, he said.
"What I think is really great about the programs with the high school is that they work with the community and businesses to help move students forward in their potential careers," Horgan said. "It's been really successful in our eyes. It's a lot of fun to work with them."