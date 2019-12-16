SALEM, N.H. — A car struck a gas station in Salem around 1:20 p.m. Monday, according to Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Paul Balentine.
Salem police Capt. Shane Smith observed a 2006 Honda Accord drive over a curb and into the Gulf Gas Station building at 135 South Broadway, according to a statement by Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
A 79-year-old Methuen man who was driving the car was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, according to Dolan.
The crash caused minor damage to the building and car, Dolan said.
However, there was no structural damage, and no one inside the business was injured, Balentine said.
An initial investigation indicates that the driver's brakes may have failed, Dolan said. The crash remains under investigation by Salem police.