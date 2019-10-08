It was an afternoon to celebrate all things October and also the community and service provided by local Rotarians.
The Derry Village Rotary Club hosted its second annual Oktoberfest Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry.
The club’s grassy back field was filled with food trucks, German food, craft beer and plenty of fun contests including a wife-carrying contest, stein hoist, keg toss, and a “Battle of the Badges” tug-of-war pitting Derry fire and police officials against each other for top strength bragging rights.
Younger Oktoberfest fans also had their own area with games, family activities and bounce house.
All proceeds from Oktoberfest will go to support Derry Village Rotary Club projects and charitable missions in the area.
New members are always welcome to attend and learn more about the Rotary club. Visit the group page at Facebook.com/DerryVillageRotary.