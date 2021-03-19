LONDONDERRY — Londonderry High and its Lancer Nation will host a celebration of life to honor the memory of a popular high school senior.
A celebration for Jacob Naar is planned for Sunday, March 21, from noon to 2 p.m. on the high school varsity football field.
The 17-year-old died in a car crash in Londonderry on March 12.
The event is to be held in three parts, with specific groups of people invited to come during those times to walk across the field to honor Jacob's memory and to pay respects.
The walk-through celebration begins at the right field entrance of the junior varsity baseball field and moves toward the 50-yard line on the football field, ending at the bleachers in front of the press box.
There will be a memorial display to honor Jacob's life and a guest book can be signed.
From noon to 12:30 p.m., school district teachers and staff, community members and extended friends and family are invited to attend; from 12:30 to 1 p.m., Londonderry students in grades kindergarten through grade 11 and their family members may attend; 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. is for the Londonderry High class of 2021, high school alumni and their family members, and from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Londonderry football, lacrosse team members, cheer team, coaches and their families are invited to attend.
School officials urge everyone to continue to follow all the safety protocols including social distancing and wearing masks. Large numbers are anticipated to attend, so all are being urged to attend in their designated time slots.
"We are looking forward to a wonderful tribute to Jacob Naar, and to show his family our continued love and support," said Londonderry High Principal Jason Parent. "They are special members of Lancer Nation and we are honored to host this gathering."
Private services for only family members are planned for a later date.