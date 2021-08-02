SALEM, N.H. — Salem school officials have circled back to reopening plans, which originally rid all buildings of plastic barriers and mask requirements for the 2021-22 academic year.
According to a new document published on the district’s website Monday, changes were made following guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Both advised this summer, with the rise of a delta variant of COVID-19, that masks should be worn in schools.
“This is not an all or nothing proposition,” the new Salem plan states, noting that masks will only be necessary sometimes.
Acrylic shields — packed away at the end of the last school year — will be brought back out and installed in areas where 3 feet of separation cannot be maintained, including at cafeteria tables and small group instructional areas.
Whenever three feet cannot be kept and acrylic shields are not available, students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks.
Most classroom desks can be arranged with 3 feet of space, eliminating the need for masks to be worn while seated there.
This is how school will start, but not necessarily how it will continue. School officials say the protocols may be adjusted during the year depending on changes in circumstances.
Other highlights of the new plan are as follows: Students will have to wear masks on buses at all times. Masks are not required during outdoor activities. Meals will be pre-packaged and distributed to students at all levels.
Preparations are already underway to open the Performing Arts Center at Salem High School. A decision will be made by mid-August if audience attendance numbers will need to be monitored.
All athletic and after school activities are expected to follow the new guidelines, meaning masks to be worn while indoors when 3 feet of distance cannot be kept.
The plan goes on to require all students and staff with COVID-19 symptoms to isolate and follow stated protocols prior to returning to school.
“We will determine if or when in-school COVID-19 testing serves our students’ and staff members’ interests. Testing helps to limit infections and outbreaks," the plan reads. "We have testing kits available and will be prepared to use them.”
As one of the only districts to offer consistent in-person learning during the height of the pandemic, Salem piloted the testing practice for New Hampshire schools last year.
Records show that attendance rates averaged 90% for the year.
In-person learning was only interrupted twice, when the high school closed for two weeks due to staffing issues and when a cluster of COVID-19 cases sent seventh graders home for two weeks.
“We have every reason to believe this strong attendance rate will continue even as the risk of the COVID-19 delta variant increases,” the new plan reads.
If attendance rate falls below 70%, remote instruction will be offered for a school grade level, or the entire district.
A district mental health team is continuing work to confirm activities for the upcoming school year. Meanwhile, teams at each school are developing practices that focus on emotional, mental and physical well-being.
The new plan states, “We will expand contracted services with behavioral health agencies such as the Center for Life Management to the extent possible.”
To address learning loss from earlier in the pandemic, “we intend to offer an option for late transportation home for after-school programming.”
The new plan mentions, “sufficient funding to prepare for fall that will minimize the burden on our operating budget.”