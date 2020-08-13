Charitable casino proposed for depot intersection in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — Real estate developer Sal Lupoli wants to build a charitable casino at the former site of his Sal's Pizza restaurant near the Salem Depot intersection, according to plans submitted to the town.
The proposal, which Lupoli has filed with the Planning Board, comes as the depot intersection is being widened.
The proposed gaming facility at 29-49 North Broadway needs site plan approval from the Planning Board and then a state license to move forward, said Salem's Planning Director Ross Moldoff.
The Planning Board will start the approval process Aug. 25 with a discussion of the project.
The plans submitted show a two-story casino building with nearly 14,000 square-feet for gaming and a restaurant. There will also be two outdoor patios, according to the plan.
The state has not received an application or any information about the project, said Maura McCann, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.
Chasers Poker Room and Casino is the only charitable gaming facility in Salem, after Cheers Poker Room and Casino closed in 2019.
Charitable poker rooms and casinos in New Hampshire have to give 35% of gross revenue to local charities and 10% to the state lottery, according to state rules. Chasers gave about $3 million to local charities last year, according to owner Lisa Withrow.
There are 55 charitable gaming facilities in the state. There are no limits on how many such facilities can be put in a community, McCann said.
Lupoli, who could not be reached by press time, is the founder and CEO of the Lupoli Companies, which has developed several commercial and residential properties in the Merrimack Valley. He is also the owner of the Sal's Pizza franchise.