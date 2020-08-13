SALEM, N.H. — Developer Sal Lupoli wants to build a charitable casino at the former site of his Sal's Pizza restaurant at the Salem Depot intersection, according to plans submitted to the town.
The proposal, which Lupoli has filed with the Planning Board, comes as the depot intersection is being widened. The proposed gaming facility needs site plan approval from the Planning Board and then a state license to move forward, said Ross Moldoff, Salem's planning director.
The Planning Board will start the approval process Aug. 25 with a discussion of the project.
The state has not received an application or any information about the project, said Maura McCann, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.
Chasers Poker Room and Casino is the only charitable gaming facility in Salem after Cheers Poker Room and Casino closed in 2019.
There are 55 charitable gaming facilities in the state. There are no limits on how many such facilities can be put in a community, McCann said.
