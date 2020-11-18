SALEM, N.H. –– Chaser’s Poker Room and Casino is among the latest establishments to be added to the state’s list of possible community exposures connected to cases of COVID-19, according to an announcement Tuesday.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human services has continually conducted contact investigations on cases associated with all potential community exposures and is notifying known close contacts directly.
However, DHHS officials have said public notification is also being utilized because, “there may be additional individuals at the location during those days who were exposed to the coronavirus and should monitor for symptoms and get tested.”
According to DHHS, potential community exposures at Chaser's occurred on the following days: Wednesday, Nov. 4; Thursday, Nov. 5; Friday Nov. 6; Saturday, Nov. 7; Monday, Nov. 9; Tuesday, Nov. 10; Wednesday Nov. 11 and Thursday, Nov. 12.
Health officials have repeated that COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms, including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or loss of taste and smell.
Any person who develops symptoms is encouraged to stay home, limit contact with others and immediately contact a healthcare provider to get tested for COVID-19.
Whether or not a person is experiencing symptoms, multiple testing options are available through the state for potentially exposed individuals.
Those without health insurance or a primary care provider can call 603-271-5980 or visit business.nh.gov/DOS_COVID19testing to arrange a test.
“COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities,” the latest DHHS statement reads. “So all people need to protect themselves and help prevent further community spread.”